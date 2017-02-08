Bill restores class size ‘flexibility’

RALEIGH — North Carolina school districts would preserve some flexibility with early-grade classroom size limits under legislation that cleared a House committee on Tuesday. Supporters say the bill could preserve staffing for supplemental programs such as art and physical education.

The measure, which had bipartisan committee support and the backing of key K-12 lobbying groups, comes in response to concerns expressed by district leaders about a provision inserted in the state budget last summer that would have eliminated that fiscal wiggle room, come this fall.

The state distributes money for classroom teachers based on a teacher-student ratio, but districts can choose to make the number of students in classes somewhat larger on average than the number of students cited in the ratio.

The provision inserted in the budget last summer would eliminate the ability for districts to have larger classes on average than the teacher-student ratio funds in kindergarten through third grade. The larger class averages have allowed districts to hire fewer traditional classroom teachers, and to use the leftover funds for other instructional needs.

The proposal would still make the maximum average class size in a district and the maximum for an individual class in grades 1-3 lower than the levels for the current fiscal year, but they would be less restrictive than what the law now plans for this fall.

For example, money for first-grade teachers is distributed based on a ratio of one teacher for every 16 students. Currently the maximum average first-grade class size in a district is 21 students and any individual class can be no more than 24 students. Without any change, the maximum average class size would be 16 students next school year, with individual classes capped at 19 students.

The proposal would still reduce the average first-grade class size to 19 students and prevent any class from having more than 22 students. The legislation would preserve kindergarten limits at current-year levels.

Without a change, some districts would have to consider eliminating instructors for subjects such as physical education, foreign languages or music, said Leanne Winner, a lobbyist for the North Carolina School Boards Association. Increasing class sizes in grades fourth through 12th or asking county commissioners for more funds also are options, she said.

The bill “returns the flexibility back to school districts … while at the same time recognizing the General Assembly’s desire to reduce class size in an incremental way,” Winner said after the vote. The proposal mimics the gap between teacher funding and class sizes that’s been historically permitted, said Rep. Jeffrey Elmore, R-Wilkes, a bill sponsor.

The measure now heads to the House budget-writing committee. A similar measure passed the full House in December during a special session. The Senate didn’t take it up then but its chamber leaders have acknowledged the issue should be addressed so districts can plan for next school year.

“The key is to try to move this bill as quickly as possible,” said Rep. Chuck McGrady, R-Henderson, and another bill sponsor.