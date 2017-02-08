Humane Society to hold open house

LUMBERTON — Supporters of the Robeson County Humane Society are invited to an open house on Sunday at the nonprofit’s no-kill shelter during which they will be thanks for their support..

The open house is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shelter, which is at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Owen Thomas, president of the Humane Society, said the shelter could not have dealt with the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Matthew had it not been for the work of volunteers.

The shelter was not damaged by flooding but it was inaccessible until flood waters receded, Thomas said. After that the shelter had volunteers on hand to help clean up and take care of the animals. They were also able to donate 18,000 pounds of dog and cat food to families with pets who needed help during that time.

“The community really came together to make sure we had all of the contents necessary to care for the additional animals that were left with us,” Thomas said. “We really want to show the community how much we appreciate the support they’ve shown us.”

Volunteers brought water, food, cleaning products, and other essentials to care for the animals, he said. Just three days before the hurricane, the shelter finished work on a new roof that prevented any leaks or ceiling damage, Thomas said. Donations, as well as the help of a local roofer, made that possible, he said.

By Terri Ferguson Smith tsmith@civitasmedia.com

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.

