LUMBERTON — An indoor yard sale will be held Saturday at the office of the Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team to raise money to support the services the nonprofit provides.

It will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the nonprofit’s office, which is at 415 Country Club Road in Lumberton.

Name brand clothing, priced from $3 to $5, including jeans for teens, men and women will be on sale.

There will also be an assortment of free food and water.

For information, call 910-739-6167