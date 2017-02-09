Woman accused of stealing mail

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they have arrested a woman after investigators found almost 500 pieces of stolen mail in her car.

The Charlotte Observer reports police found the mail in the car of 40-year-old Lisa Swinson, who was arrested on Tuesday and charged in connection with several car and house break-ins.

According to police, the mail was addressed to 75 to 100 people and included about 60 tax-related documents from 2016 year-end, including W2s, 10-99s and 10-98s. Police also found several credit cards and bank-issued checks.

A statement from police said investigators believe most of the victims didn’t know that they had been a victim of mail theft.

Swinson is facing a number of charges. Online records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.