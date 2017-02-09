Jumbo Jam is Saturday

LUMBERTON — Music, poetry and dance will be featured Saturday when the Inner Peace Center for the Arts holds a Jumbo Jam from 4 to 8 p.m.

Musicians include Morris Cardenas and Danny Young; Lakota John and Layla Locklear; Marshall Thompson; Andrew Beck; Reilly Morton and Hunter Rigsby. Spoken word artists are Tony Elk Locklear, Curtis Burton, and Petrina Bryant.

Representing community art murals will be Joy Atkinson McGugan, and Burritt Benson III.

Arts and crafts will be on sale. Other sponsors are Jumbo Arts International, North Carolina Arts Council, and Robeson County Arts Council.

Inner Peace Center for the Arts is located at 700 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton.