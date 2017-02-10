Arrests made in 1997 murder at NC State

RALEIGH — Pol ice in Raleigh say two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at an apartment near N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus nearly 20 years ago.

Local media outlets report on Thursday that 39-year-old Shamel Keyon Weiner, who had been charged with several other felonies the same day as the murder, was arrested at an apartment complex. Weiner is being held without bail and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Police also said they have charged 39-year-old Lee Demetrius Speller with murder. Records show that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in California arrested him Wednesday. Authorities said he will be extradited to North Carolina.

According to police, intruders broke into an apartment and shot 21-year-old Kareem Augustus Jones in May 1997.