Dominque Morgan takes advantage of the Robeson County Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten by reading to her 2-year-old son Denzel. “If you don’t read to them they’ll start taking an interest in things that are not important,” Morgan said. For information, call the library at 910-738-4859 or go to: www.robesoncountylibrary.org.

