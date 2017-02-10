Pierce’s bill keeps pet of of driver’s lap

LUMBERTON — Rep. Garland Pierce wants pet owners to show affection toward Fido, but not when driving a car.

That was the inspiration behind a bill to make it illegal for a motorist to drive with an animal in his or her lap,.

“I don’t have a problem with pets,” said Pierce, a Democrat who represents District 48. “I want people to love their pets. But I want the highways to be safer.”

Pierce is the primary sponsor of House Bill 73, which was introduced Wednesday in the N.C. House. It reads in part, “It shall be unlawful for any person to operate a vehicle on a public street, highway, or public vehicular area while holding a live animal in the person’s lap.”

It was given first-reading approval by the House that day and referred to House Judiciary Committee II. If approved by that committee — the House has three judiciary committees — it will be referred to the House Judiciary Committee, which must approve the bill before it is sent back to the House chamber for debate.

Pierce said he introduced the bill because constituents argued that pets in a driver’s lap were a distraction, endangering others using the roads.

“My constituents sent me up here to represent them and make sure their concerns are discussed,” Pierce said. “We filed the bill and if it is successful, great. If it’s not, then at least we tried.”

The bill’s co-sponsor is Rep. Andy Dublin, a Republican from Charlotte.

The bill calls for a $100 fine for driving while an animal is in the driver’s lap. No points would be deducted from the driver’s license and no insurance surcharges would be accessed.

Pierce rejects any argument that the bill is an expansion of the “nanny state,” saying “it’s a safety issue.”

There already are laws addressing driving while distracted, particularly the use of a cell phone and texting.

“Drivers need to have their focus on the road, and the animal would be a distraction,” Pierce said.

Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA Carolinas, said that organization is supportive of the bill.

“It’s really a question of safety,” Wright said.

When in a moving vehicle animals should not be in the front seat or in the driver’s lap, Wright said. They should be in the back seat and in a harness, for the animal’s protection and that of people in the vehicle.

By T.C. Hunter

