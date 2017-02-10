Town OKs $15K for assessment

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved spending $15,000 for the second phase of an update of the town’s water and sewer asset management plan.

Jim Perry, of the Lumber River Council of Governments, told the commissioners that updating the plan increases the town’s chances of getting grant money for infrastructure upgrades. The town has some clay lines that are 80, perhaps even 100 years old.

The assessment ill provide a clearer picture of where water lines are, the condition they are in and the condition of the various components, Perry said. It also will take into account the town’s financial condition.

“It gives you kind of an idea where everything is and what condition it is in. That helps you define for the state, that this pump hasn’t been replaced in 10 years or 15 years, whatever the case may be,” Town Administrator J.R. Steigerwald said. “More importantly it’s an educational tool for the board so when we come back and we can say we need to spend $1.6 million on our sewer system and here’s the things we need to address.”

Steigerwald said he likely will suggest to the commissioners that they approve $1.6 million in infrastructure improvements that would be paid for in part by a grant.

Also on Thursday, Thomas Hall, executive director of the Small Business Incubator at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, told the commissioners about a program called One Million Cups that brings leaders of start-up companies and local residents together to present business plans.

The first program was held Wednesday in Pembroke. The next will be held in Red Springs on Wednesday, then in Lumberton on Feb. 22, and in St. Pauls on March 1. All four towns will host an event each month.

In other business, the commissioners approved a budget amendment to allocate $11,500 to pay for easements as part of work projects on the town’s pump station near N.C. 20 and the pump station on Veterans Road.

The commissioners also:

— Authorized Mayor Gerard J. Weindel to sign a letter of intent to participate in the state’s hazard mitigation grant program. The program helps communities implement long-term measures in the wake of a disaster declaration, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

— Heard a presentation on progress being made on the town’s transport and rescue squad.

— Approved terms for mini-warehouses to be placed at 1149 W. Broad St.

— Signed a proclamation honoring the efforts of volunteers who helped during the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

— Heard a presentation by St. Pauls High School FFA members about upcoming plans for their second Amazing Race.

