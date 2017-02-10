Car strikes, kills man on bicycle

LUMBERTON — A 51-year-old man was killed this morning when the bicycle he was riding was struck from behind by a car, according to the Highway Patrol.

Trooper Chad Covington, the investigating officer, said Pedro Gordillo, of 286 Eaglewood Loop, was killed at about 6:15 a.m. while traveling west on N.C. 41 near Snake Road when he was hit by a Toyota Prius that was also westbound.

The driver of the Prius, Benjamin Snyder, 70, 302 Glenwood Drive, Elizabethtown, was not injured. He was alone in the car.

Covington said that Gordillo was traveling in the bicycle lane, but it was dark, he was wearing dark clothing and his bicycle had no reflector devices. Speed was not a factor in the accident.

Covington said Snyder would not face any charges.

The accident caused about $1,000 damage to the Prius.