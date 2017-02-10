Topsail coach accused of sex trafficking

BURGAW (AP) — Authorities in Pender County say the track and field coach at Topsail High School is accused of trafficking a child.

Local media outlets report 27-year-old Ahmad Garrison is charged with human trafficking of a child victim and soliciting a child by a computer.

WWAY-TV in Wilmington reports the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Garrison was arrested when he showed up to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex. The girl was identified as a former student at Topsail High School.

Investigators say Garrison offered to take the girl to Charlotte and have her perform sex acts for money.

Garrison appeared in court Friday. His bond was set at $1 million bond, and his next court appearance will be Feb. 15. It’s not known if he has an attorney.