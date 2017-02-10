Lawmen warn of scam telephone calls

LUMBERTON — St. Pauls’ police chief advises people receiving phone calls from a say they anyone who says they are from the Internal Revenue Service and demand personal information to do as he does.

“I just hang up on them,” Chief R. Thomas Hagens said.

Many people in and around St. Pauls have received such calls in recent days.

“I know six people in this area who have received these calls,” said a St. Pauls woman who did not give her name.

Someone called and left a telephone number, she said. The Robesonian has elected to only publish a portion of the telephone number — 315-211-xxxx. The caller said she is being sued by the IRS and asked for personal information, including a Social Security number.

The woman said she called the number and spoke with a man who tried to bully her into providing personal information. She refused.

“A lot of people are getting these calls,” Hagens said Thursday. “I got one this morning.”

The callers claiming to be from the IRS are targeting elderly people, he said.

“They’re not the only ones calling,”Hagens said.

People are calling claiming to be from security companies and offering to provide free security service, he said. The chief has been the target of multiple calls from across the United States.

“I’ve got them on the phone here,” Hagens said as he began to search his call history for area codes. “724; 813; 330; 302; 423; 334; about home security; to give you free home security; 781; 847; 301; 251; 201; 202.”

There’s not a lot police can do except make note of the complaints, Hagens said.

“I’m not familiar with that particular scam, but these types of scams happen all the time,” said Maj. Anthony Thompson, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lumberton Police Department has no recent tax scam reports, Capt. Terry Parker said.

“Be wary if you get an out-of-the-blue phone call or automated message from someone who claims to be from the IRS,” said Richard C. Sanford, of the IRS Media Relations. “Sometimes they say you owe money and must pay right away. Other times they say you are owed a refund and ask for your bank account information over the phone. Don’t fall for it.”

The IRS will not:

— Call you to demand immediate payment.

— Demand tax payment and not allow you to question or appeal the amount you owe.

— Require that you pay your taxes a certain way. For example, demand that you pay with a prepaid debit card.

— Ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

— Threaten to bring in local police or other agencies to arrest you without paying.

— Threaten you with a lawsuit.

People who don’t owe taxes or have no reason to think they do should contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Use TIGTA’s “IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting” web page to report the incident.

By T.C. Hunter tchunter@civitasmedia.com

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974.