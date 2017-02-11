14 Matthew dogs await rescue

ST. PAULS — Morty, Keaton, Matty, Ace, Leno, Knox, Alfie, Hansel, Preston, Bonson, Ryder, Floyd, Rocco, Quake have all been rescued once, from Hurricane Matthew’s rising waters.

Now they need another rescue.

Those are the names, some of them simply assigned, of 14 dogs, mostly lab and shepherd mixes, that have been stranded at the Robeson County Animal Shelter in St. Pauls now for 14 months, do far dodging euthanasia as officials at the Health Department keep their fingers crossed that they will be adopted. Thirteen are males, with Matty being the lone female.

According to Bill Smith, director of the Health Department, the dogs were identified early on as having been separated from families during Matthew, though he is skeptical.

“Knowing Robeson County as we all do, we know many truly had no owners, no matter what definition of owner you use,” he said.

Smith said that there were 19 Matthew rescues, and five of their owners have been identified, but they have yet to be reclaimed. He said that the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal early on paid for food and veterinary care for the animals, but has since left.

“Sometime after they left, all dogs became housed at the animal shelter,” he said. “A decision was made to support them as long as possible. One reason this was possible is because, historically, the animal population is lower in the winter, so some space was available. Unfortunately, as we near spring, the warmer temperatures will heighten the pressure to reduce populations at the shelter. We have on-going inspections by the Division of Animal Welfare so crowding is not possible.”

The county is required by state law to hold stray cats and dogs at least three days before they are put down, but the local Health Department uses a five-day waiting period.

The Health Department became aware that last year The Robesonian twice published a photo gallery of all the animals at the Robeson County Humane Society and that a high percentage of them were quickly adopted. The request was made that the newspaper publish the photos of the 14 Matthew rescues to see if they might be saved, and the newspaper quickly agreed.

“Thus using The Robesonian is our last appeal,” Smith said.

The county shelter is located at 225 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. Its phone number is 910-865-2200. Visit or call if you see an animal that you believe would help turn your house into home.

Morty, Keaton, Matty, Ace, Leno, Knox, Alfie, Hansel, Preston, Bonson, Ryder, Floyd, Rocco, Quake hope to see you.

http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet1.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet2.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet3.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet4.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet5.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet6.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet7.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet8.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet9.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet11.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet11B.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet12.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet13.jpg http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pet14.jpg

Donnie Douglas ddouglas@civitasmedia.com

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649.

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649.