Pet of the week

Augusta is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is a domestic medium-haired tabby who is about 9 months old. Augusta is up to date on all vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, dewormed, and neutered. He’s a very sweet and playful cat that would make anyone a wonderful companion. For more info on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at at rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com or call the shelter at 910-738-8282.

