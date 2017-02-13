Fayetteville businessman charged with embezzlement

RALEIGH — A Fayetteville businessman was arrested Monday on a felony tax charge filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Heath Curtis Vandevender, 48, of 932 Westland Ridge Road in Fayetteville, was charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, according to the Revenue Department. Arrest warrants allege that Vandevender, vice president of Truth Outreach Center Inc., located in Fayetteville, aided and abetted the corporation to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $388,422.68 in North Carolina withholding tax during the period from Jan. 1, 2008, through Dec. 31, 2015.

Vandevender was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

The charges against Vandevender resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the Revenue Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.