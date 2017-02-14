Man plunged to death at waterfall

SALUDA (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man plunged about 100 feet to his death from a lookout rock while hiking with his children.

News outlets quote Saluda Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Zach Pace as saying that the man tripped and fell near Big Bradley Falls after turning around to make sure his daughters were making it down the trail OK.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the man on Monday as 47-year-old Lance Healy of Charlotte. Capt. B.J. Bayne says Healy was hiking with two daughters, ages 9 and 12.

Big Bradley Falls is a 75-foot waterfall in a gorge on Cove Creek near Saluda, North Carolina.