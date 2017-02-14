Crime report

James Williams, of Bullard Avenue in Lumberton, reported Wednesday that someone broke into his 1975 Chevrolet and stole a stereo with an estimated value of $600 and speakers valued at $300. He reported an estimated $275 in damage was done to the vehicle.

Annie Wilkins, of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday that someone broke into her residence and stole a Vizio flat-screen television, valued at $200; an XBox One video game console, valued at $500; and a pair of lady’s shoes, valued at $100.

Bill Howard, of Furman Drive in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone stole his TaoTao moped, valued at $2,500.

Lavansha Smith, of Meadow Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone flattened the tires and scratched one headlight on her 2015 Toyota Camry, causing an estimated $950 in damage.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joann Locklear, of J.I. Road in Maxton; Joshua Buie, of Burgaw Road in Lumberton; Dicorion Leach, of South Chicken Road in Rowland; Ryan Locklear, of Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland; Dawn Locklear, of NC 72 West in Red Springs; Daniel McMillan, of J.D Road in St. Pauls; Anita Hinojosa, of Aqua Drive in Rowland; Glois Butler, of South Chicken Road in Rowland; Alfonzo Suggs, of McConnaughey Court in Shannon; John Blackburn, of Ingle Drive in Red Springs; Temika Howell, of Straightway Drive in Fairmont; Jaclyn Locklear, of Jason Road in Maxton; and Keshia Locklear, of Lewis Farm Road in Shannon.