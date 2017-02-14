Accused double-murderer charged with bribery attempt

LUMBERTON — A 24-year-old Rowland man accused of two murders has been charged with trying to pay witnesses to escape an array of criminal charges that have him in the Robeson County jail, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Erich Hackney, an investigator with the office, said in a statement that Gerry Devonta Quick was charged today with felony interfering with a state’s witness and obstruction of justice. Hackney said that Quick wrote letters from the jail to prosecution witnesses offering $5,000 in exchange for “making a deal” that would lead to the dropping of the criminal charges.

Quick is accused of several crimes in connection with a home invasion in October 2015, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and conspiracy.

Quick faces first-degree murder charges in the execution-style shooting deaths of Anthony Ray Brown and Christopher Thompson that occurred in a Brown Street home in Rowland on Oct. 30, 2015, according to Hackney. Lawmen said at the time the men appeared to have been targeted in a robbery.

The District Attorney’s Office is considering seeking the death penalty in that case.

Christopher Brown, 29, of 697 Ward St. in Rowland, is also charged in those murders.

Rowland police said at the time it was the first murder in the town since 2008, and the first double murder in the town since 1998.

Quick was also charged in September with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy in a robbery that occurred at Rosewood Mobile Park in Lumberton in April 2013.

Quick is in being held without bond.

The prosecutor assigned to Quick’s cases is Assistant District Attorney Joe Osman.

Gerry Quick

