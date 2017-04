LUMBERTON — A meeting of the Lumberton Firefighter’s Relief Fund board of trustees has been scheduled for Tuesday, according to the board’s chairman.

The meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the third-floor conference room at Lumberton City Hall, Coble Wilson said. Agenda items include a financial report, old business and new business.

Lumberton City Hall is located at 500 N. Cedar St.