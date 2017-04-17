Teen charged in murder of Maxton man

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death of a Maxton man on Saturday, according to a Robeson County sheriff’s major.

Jorden Kasee Smith, 18, of Pine Log Road in Lumberton, surrendered Saturday at the Sheriff’s Office, Maj. Anthony Thompson said Monday. He has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kenston Locklear, 21, of 178 Jefferson Road in Maxton.

Smith is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

Thompson said deputies responded Saturday morning to a call about a a shooting at 207 Jefferson Road in Maxton and found Locklear suffering from multiple gunshot wound. Locklear was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Witness statements pointed to Smith as a suspect, Thompson said, andit was determined that an altercation between the two men led to the shooting. Thompson did not provide information on what provoked the altercation.

Jorden Kasee Smith http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jorden-Kasee-Smith_1.jpg Jorden Kasee Smith