Shelter seeks home for women

CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Salvation Army’s homeless shelter in North Carolina’s largest city is asking congregations to consider taking in some of the single women who have nowhere to stay.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Center of Hope takes in about 400 women and children a night when it has room for 360. It also turns away as many as a dozen a day.

The center is hosting a meeting Sunday with houses of faith to provide details of what’s needed. Shelter officials say they hope to find space for 45 more women a night.

The head of social services for the Salvation Army says the shelter turned away four families on a recent day, including one with six people. Deronda Metz says homeless people need more options in Charlotte.