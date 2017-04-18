Posted on by

Shelter seeks home for women


CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Salvation Army’s homeless shelter in North Carolina’s largest city is asking congregations to consider taking in some of the single women who have nowhere to stay.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Center of Hope takes in about 400 women and children a night when it has room for 360. It also turns away as many as a dozen a day.

The center is hosting a meeting Sunday with houses of faith to provide details of what’s needed. Shelter officials say they hope to find space for 45 more women a night.

The head of social services for the Salvation Army says the shelter turned away four families on a recent day, including one with six people. Deronda Metz says homeless people need more options in Charlotte.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:44 pm |    

Teen charged in murder of Maxton man

Teen charged in murder of Maxton man
4:11 pm
Updated: 6:50 pm. |    

Cyclists give lift to youth advocates

Cyclists give lift to youth advocates
1:11 pm
Updated: 6:49 pm. |    

Edge: State ‘intentionally delayed’ stalls project

Edge: State ‘intentionally delayed’ stalls project
comments powered by Disqus