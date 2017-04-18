Crime report

Diana Guevana, of West 18th Street in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone took her pocketbook, valued at $25, containing $250 in cash, $18 in change, her driver’s license and her Social Security card. Guevana reported she had left the pocketbook in a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Fayetteville Road and it was gone when she returned.

Glenn Rogers, of Shaw Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone came onto his property and stole a Craftsman lawn mower, valued at $300.

Maritza Maldonado reported Monday that someone stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the office of the Denny’s restaurant on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

Bobby McNeill reported Monday that someone broke into McNeill’s Used Cars on Chippewa Street in Lumberton and stole a tool box containing an assortment of tools, valued at $200; food, valued at $200; a leaf blower, valued at $175; and a lawn mower, valued at $75.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Davis Williams, Midway Road in Maxton; Marcus Potts, Cedar Grove Road in Lumberton; and Emma Locklear, Jacobs Road in Maxton.

Curtis Collins reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of armed robbery on Smith Drive in Lumberton.