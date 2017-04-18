Two bodies found in East Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are investigating after two bodies were found in East Lumberton this afternoon.

Their identities were not available, as were few details, but the deaths are being called suspicious in information provided by police Capt. Terry Parker.

Police responded after receiving a call about a body at 505 Peachstreet St. and during that investigation, a second body was found across the street, at 702 E. Fifth St., according to information provided by Parker.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.