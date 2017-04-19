Crime report

April Young, of Taylor Park on Warrick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone broke into her residence and stole a .25-caliber handgun valued at $300, and two flat screen television, with a combined estimated value of $800.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Retha Locklear, Albert Road in Pembroke; Arnold Jacobs, Bovine Drive in Lumberton; Joel Moreno, Dixie Drive in Red Springs; Sophia Callahan, Cozy Drive in Lumberton; Melissa Walker, Shinar Drive in Fairmont; and David Lindsley, McIver Road in Lumber Bridge.

Lonnie Hunt reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that his vehicle was stolen on Chad Drive in Pembroke.