Posted on by

Crime report


April Young, of Taylor Park on Warrick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone broke into her residence and stole a .25-caliber handgun valued at $300, and two flat screen television, with a combined estimated value of $800.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Retha Locklear, Albert Road in Pembroke; Arnold Jacobs, Bovine Drive in Lumberton; Joel Moreno, Dixie Drive in Red Springs; Sophia Callahan, Cozy Drive in Lumberton; Melissa Walker, Shinar Drive in Fairmont; and David Lindsley, McIver Road in Lumber Bridge.

Lonnie Hunt reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that his vehicle was stolen on Chad Drive in Pembroke.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:24 pm |    

House where body was found on city’s hit list

House where body was found on city’s hit list
9:55 am
Updated: 10:50 am. |    

‘It was one of the worst scenes I have seen in a long time’

‘It was one of the worst scenes I have seen in a long time’
8:39 am |    

Rowland attorney to recommend special election

Rowland attorney to recommend special election
comments powered by Disqus