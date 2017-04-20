Driving bills hit dead-end

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers have rejected a pair of driving bills — one involving highway speeds and the other directing vehicles of motorists cited for driving without a license be towed away.

A Senate transportation committee voted Wednesday against recommending a measure by Sen. Jeff Tarte of Cornelius making it a $200 fine to drive less than the speed limit or impede steady traffic in the left lane on most highways. Opposing senators said current law already prohibits such driving and worried it could lead to police citing drivers who refuse to exceed the speed limit.

A House judiciary panel separately refused legislation from Rep. George Cleveland of Jacksonville directing police tow away and store vehicles of unlicensed drivers they cite. Committee members cited due process and timing concerns.