Fairmont celebrates its heritage Friday, Saturday

FAIRMONT — The history and culture of Robeson County’s diverse population will be celebrated in Fairmont on Friday and Saturday.

The Heritage Festival, sponsored by the Border Belt Farmers Museum, begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Center in downtown Fairmont with a country dinner and musical entertainment. Tickets for the dinner are $15 for singles and $25 for couples and must be purchased in advance.

On Saturday the festival moves to the museum grounds in downtown Fairmont. Activities will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the third annual Heritage Festival.

“I initiated this festival in 2015 as a way to focus attention on the museum and to pay tribute and to honor the rural lifestyle and culture that people grew up with in this area,” said Charles Kemp, the museum’s co-curator and a member of the Fairmont Board of Commissioners.

Festivalgoers on Saturday will find a myriad food and craft vendors, exhibits of farm equipment, and classic and vintage cars, Kemp said. Pony rides and a petting zoo will be available to children from noon to 3 p.m. A variety of gospel, country and bluegrass musical entertainment begins at noon. Museum tours will be available all day. A handmade Amish quilt will be raffled off at 3 p.m., and home-cooked barbecue will be featured. A face-painter will be present.

Entertainment beginning at noon will include Carolina Girls line dancers, the Reedy Branch Church choir, the Tyler Family from Hope Mills, and Southern Sapphire Cloggers. Also, Sarah Davis, an eighth-grader from Antioch Christian Academy, will perform country music; Jim Pate and Carey Pittman will perform soul and blues numbers; Sarah Blanton, an eighth-grade student from Fairmont Middle School, will perform country music; and a bluegrass band will close out the day’s entertainment.

People attending the Friday night country dinner also will be treated to good entertainment, Kemp said. The emcee of the night will be Kat Littleturtle, director of the Interstate 95 welcome center in Robeson County. Performing at the dinner will be the N.C. Strawberry Festival Cloggers from Chadbourne, the Long Branch Elementary School choir, and gospel group the Lumber River Quartet.

