United Way holds Day of Caring

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County hopes to collect more than 40,000 pounds of non-perishable food for area food banks at its annual Day of Caring on Friday, which begins at 10 a.m.

The event will be staged at Lumberton Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac and supporting locations in Robeson County. There will be a variety of volunteer opportunities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The centerpiece will be a jail-a-thon and food drive. Food collected will be donated to food pantries of the Christian Care Center in Lumberton, Sacred Pathways in Pembroke, My Refuge, Southeastern Family Violence Center, Robeson County Church and Community Center and BakPak Pals.

Several other events will be featured, including a knit-in at Lumberton Chevrolet. The Robeson County Humane Society, Red Cross, Gibson Cancer Center and Southeastern Health’s Wellness on Wheels will also participate during the day.

Area grocery stores will participate in food collection, including Fresh Foods/IGA locations in Lumberton, St. Pauls, Fairmont and Pembroke, Lowe’s Foods of Lumberton and the Walmart Supercenter.

For information on how you can participate, call the United Way at 910-739-4249.