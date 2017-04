RED SPRINGS — A local jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday, according to a police spokesman.

A man entered McNeill Jewelers, located at 214 E. Fourth Ave., about 10:50 a.m., Capt. Kimothy Monroe said. The man demanded jewelry while he held clerk at gunpoint. He stole a gold chain and fled the premises. No one was hurt.

The investigation continues, and police are following up on several leads, Monroe said.