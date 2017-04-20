Crime report

Walfre Gomez, of East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday that someone broke into his residence and stole an undisclosed amount of money, one gold necklace, two gold wedding rings and two glass ornaments. No values for the items stolen were recorded on the incident report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Della Hammonds, on Sherrill Road in Pembroke; and Sarah Henderson, on Mount Zion Church Road in Red Springs.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lighting Temple Church, Snipes Road in Red Springs; Darlene Cummings, Daystrom Road in Maxton; and Erica Hammonds, Mclettan Road in Lumberton.

Jimmy Rowe reported on Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of armed robbery on Lombardy Village Road in Lumber Bridge.