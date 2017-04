LUMBERTON — The Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team will hold a spring yard sale on Saturday.

The sale will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 415 Country Club Road in Lumberton. The sale will feature jeans, dresses, men’s dress pants, and clothing for teens and children.

Call Brenda Lynn Hunt at 910-739-6167 for information. The nonprofit assists people suffering with HIV with basic needs such as food, medicine and clothing.