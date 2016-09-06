New realty office opens in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — With what they see as an improving real estate market, two entrepreneurs have launched their own agency.

Sherry Byrd and Renee Perry, co-owners of Agency Realty and Property Management, celebrated their business’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Agency Realty & Property Managment deals with commercial and residential properties from around the greater Lumberton and surrounding areas, handling the daily business surrounding properties. The company handles leasing agreements and marketing properties as well as background and credit checks.

Byrd has been in property management for more than 12 years but she has also worked in real estate sales.

She and Perry manage residential and commercial properties in the area but decided to branch out with their own real estate company.

“We know a lot of what is happening around in Lumberton,” Byrd said.

Just in the last year, she said, the housing market has improved.

“We need that for the area,” Byrd said.

She is encouraged at the efforts of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton, which is a group dedicated to making the downtown an area where residents and visitors can go for entertainment, food, and community activities.

“We want that to flourish too because the more businesses we get, the better off we are as Robesonians,” Byrd said.

Mayor Bruce Davis was among dignitaries on hand to help usher in the business.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome a new business to town because you know, that means our tax income gets a little better,” Davis said. “Everybody gets a piece of the pie.”

Davis also praised the work of the Chamber of Commerce.

“We have come so far and we have made so much difference in the city,” Davis said. “Most of it is not what we have to work with but what we go out and get. We just go out and get a lot of grants and a lot of help.”

Councilman Leroy Rising, a fellow realtor, also offered his congratulations and said he looked forward to working with the new agency.

The agency is located at 1502 Godwin Blvd. and can be reached at 910-733-2046.

