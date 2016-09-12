Lumberton food bank to get Food Lion upgrade

SALISBURY — A Lumberton food bank is among more than 30 food pantries that will benefit during Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month.

My Refuge, which is located at 2020 W. Fifth St., is on the list of pantries to receive help from Food Lion, which will remodel and stock the shelves at food pantries across its 10-state footprint during its second annual “The Great Pantry Makeover.” Hunger Action Month is a nationwide campaign that mobilizes communities to take action to help end hunger.

“Giving back to our communities through volunteer service is part of who we are as a company and something we are just as passionate about as serving customers in our stores,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “Hunger Action Month provides a great opportunity for us to celebrate a month of service through ‘he Great Pantry Makeover by enabling our associates to nourish our communities through local food pantry capacity expansion, refurbishment and nutritious food donations.”

The Great Pantry Makeover started on Tuesday, with service projects planned throughout the month. During the month-long event, Food Lion associates will donate more than 1,200 service hours and the equivalent of 1 million meals by installing shelves, painting and cleaning pantries, installing equipment to expand capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products as well as stocking shelves with food.

The list of pantries in North Carolina includes: My Refuge in Lumberton; Food Shepherd Food Pantry of Bertie County; United Christian Ministries in Sylva; Sow Much Good in Charlotte; Robinson Bread Basket in Charlotte; Shalom Adonai Church in Charlotte; Baker Family Ministries — A Touch of the Father’s Love in Battleboro; West Johnston High School in Benson; Make A Difference Food Pantry in Goldsboro; Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone; Triad Food Pantry of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in High Point.

No one could be reached from My Refuge for this story, but the organization provides food and temporary shelter for the needy.

Food pantries in Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee, Delaware and Pennsylvania will also see upgrades and donations through the initiative.

Based in Salisbury since 1957, Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.