Management group honors 4

LUMBERTON — Partnership Property Management in Greensboro recently recognized four of its employees who work in Robeson County for their outstanding service.

Patsy Hayes, site manager for River Terrace Apartments and Wesley Ridge Apartments in Lumberton, was named Territory Site Manager of the Year. She has worked with Partnership Property Management since 1992.

Henry Hunt, maintenance caretaker of Fairwoods Apartments and Woodfield II Apartments in Fairmont, was named Territory Maintenance Caretaker of the Year. Hunt has worked for the company since 2011.

Hayes and Hunt were nominated by Kelly Searcy, property manager, who said they were chosen because of “their efforts to make each community a safe and well maintained home for the residents.”

Bontia Fetterman, site manager for Longleaf and River Terrace Village Apartments in Lumberton, receive the Resident Activities Award. The winner is chosen from among nominees of 49 properties.

Fetterman has worked for the company since 2003 and was nominated by Lindsay Arnold, resident activities administrator.

“She was chosen for this prestigious award because of her efforts to provide educational and fun activities for the residents of Longleaf Apartments which provides affordable apartments in Robeson County,” Arnold said.

Carmen Clark, site manager of Willow Grove Apartments in Red Springs, earned the Territory Site Manager of the Year. She was chosen from nominees of more than 13 properties for showing exceptional professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to her property.

Clark has worked with Partnership Property Management since 2015 and was nominated by Chad Bixler, property manager.

Partnership Property Management employs more than 450 full and part-time employees with the corporate office located in Greensboro and branch offices in Asheville and Florence, S.C.

