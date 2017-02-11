Hall joins Million Dollar Round Table

ST. PAULS — Thomas Hall, a financial planner, has been approved for membership in the 2017 Million Dollar Round Table and is now a qualifying member with nine years of membership. Hall is chief executive officer of Tax-Sheltered Planning, a retirement plan specialist company in Fayetteville.

Hall grew up in Rennert. He is a sixth generation member of St. Pauls Presbyterian Church and is currently a member of the St. Pauls Chamber of Commerce.

The Million Dollar Round Table is a trade association formed in 1927 and is made up of more than 3,000 qualifying insurance brokers and financial advisors.

Tax-Sheltered Planning Inc. is located at 225 Fairway Drive in Fayetteville. For information, call 910-323-2844 or email tjhall@gwnsecurities.com.

Thomas Hall http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_FullSizeRender-3.jpg Thomas Hall