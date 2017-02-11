Lumbee Guaranty ananounced reorganization

LUMBERTON — Lumbee Guaranty Bank has announced a new organizational structure that includes the promotion of Larry R. Chavis as executive vice chairman.

The promotion was made by the board of directors of Lumbee Guaranty. Replacing Chavis as chief executive officer is Kyle R. Chavis, no relation. In addition, Bryan K. Maynor has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of the bank. Both men will assume their new roles immediately.

Kyle Chavis, 47, has been an employee of Lumbee Guaranty for 18 years. His experience includes 25 years in a variety of banking roles at Wachovia Bank, Triangle Bank and others. He has been serving as executive vice president and chief credit officer of at Lumbee Guaranty for the past eight years.

He earned a bachelor of arts in Business Management, with a concentration in Finance from North Carolina State University in 1991, and he is currently working toward a master’s in Business Administration at UNC Pembroke. He attended graduate banking schools at Louisiana State University and through the North Carolina Bankers Association. He and his family live in Lumberton.

Maynor, 53, has a 28-year banking career, 18 of which have been with Lumbee Guaranty, most recently as the executive vice president and chief operations officer. He was born and reared in Pembroke and earned his bachelor’s of science degree in Industrial Relations at UNC in 1986.

Maynor also attended graduate banking schools at Louisiana State University and through the North Carolina Bankers Association. He earned an executive master’s in Business Administration from Troy University in 2007. Maynor lives in Pembroke with his family.

In making the announcement, Arnold Locklear, chairman of board, acknowledged the experience, leadership and skill that Kyle Chavis and Bryan Maynor have already contributed to the bank.

“These gentlemen have been involved at a senior management level over many years of change at Lumbee Guaranty Bank,” Locklear said. “The board is excited to have them as our next executive team.”

Larry Chavis wished the new team well.

“I have teased these guys that it will take two of them to replace me, but the truth is banking has become a much more complex business since I was a young banker,” he said. “I am comforted that Kyle and Bryan will be at the helm when I slow down.”

Larry Chavis http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Larry-Chavis.jpg Larry Chavis Bryan Maynor http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Bryan-Maynor.jpg Bryan Maynor Kyle Chavis http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kyle-Chavis.jpg Kyle Chavis