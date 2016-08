Thefts

Johnny Arnette, of King Tuck Road, St. Pauls, reported Thursday that he was robbed at gunpoint of $9 in cash, his $10 wallet, bank and ID cards and a $100 cell phone, according to a police report.

Gary Locklear reported Thursday that someone broke into a U.S. 4 Less Distribution Inc. truck at Starlite Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton and stole $15,000 in cash and a $200 handgun, according to a police report.