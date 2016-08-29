Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Amanda Locklear, of Trol Road, Maxton, reported Sunday that $100 in cash, a $150 purse, a $30 wallet and IDs were stolen from her room at Royal Inn on Lackey Street, according to a police report.

Herbert Lowry, of West Second Street, Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone broke into his car at Chestnut Street Methodist Church, causing $400 in damage, and stole a $40 wallet and $120 in cash belonging to Demetrius Locklear, of Townsend Chapel Road, Pembroke, according to a police report.

Nathaniel Stueck, of Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton, reported Saturday that bank and ID cards and $400 in cash were stolen from his car at Walmart on Fayetteville Road, according to a police report.

Shelly Hope, of West 31st Street, Lumberton, reported Saturday that a $100 Duffy bicycle was stolen from her yard, according to a police report.

Ernie Haggins, of West Fifth Street, Lumberton, reported Saturday that $880 worth of items including a television, medication and tools were stolen from his home during a break-in, according to a police report.

Armando Rodriguez, of Lockwood Drive, Pembroke, reported Saturday that $700 in cash and a $150 cell phone were stolen from him at Days Inn on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Lloyd Carroll reported Saturday that $800 in cash was stolen from his room at Rodeway Inn on Capuano Road in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Talab Abudayya reported Friday that someone entered an unlocked vehicle at Starlite Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton and stole cigars and $15,000 in cash, according to a police report.

Constance Wade, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton, reported Friday that someone broke into her car at Citi Trends on Roberts Avenue and stole a $300 gun, according to a police report.

Tiffany Lewis, of Eastwood Terrace, Lumberton, reported Friday that a $20 back pack, $80 worth of paint, medication and a debit card were stolen from her car at her residence, according to a police report.

Jennifer Oliver, of East Eighth Street, Lumberton, reported Friday that $520 worth of jewelry was stolen from her apartment during a break-in, according to a police report.

Michael Baxley, of N.C. 211 West, Bladenboro, reported Friday that a $400 cooler was stolen from him at Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Joshua Bryant, of Brooks Avenue, Red Springs, reported Friday that his 1992 Chevrolet Camaro, valued at $3,000, and $500 laptop were stolen from the parking lot of Food Lion on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Jeff Chavis reported Friday that someone broke into McCall’s Supply on Clyborn Pines Church Road in Lumberton, causing $450 in damage, and stole a $250 safe and $928.91 in cash, according to a police report.

Vandalism

Sandra Jones, of Mercer Mill Road, Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone broke her car window at Chestnut Street Methodist Church on East Eighth Street, causing $400 in damage, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Theresa Taylor, of Chime Drive, St. Pauls; Starvinski Cromartie, of Martin Road, St. Pauls; Gene Locklear, of Dixie Drive, Red Springs; Lacy Bullard, of Sumpter Circle, Maxton; Barbara Jones, of Pittman Road, Lumberton; Isaac Palmer, of Quail Run Road, Lumberton; Starling Jones, of Eddie Road, Pembroke; Tim Lewis, of Snake Road, Lumberton; Robeson County Dumpster Site, on Beaver Dam Road, Maxton; Lyndell Stone, of U.S. 301 South, Rowland; Stanford Jones, of Henry Berry Road, Rowland; Michael Hunt, of U.S. 301 South, Rowland; Savannah Locklear, of Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; and Mirna Garcia, of Sparrow Lane, Lumberton.