Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Monique Taylor, of Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, reported Monday that a $1,300 air-conditioning unit was stolen from her home, according to a police report.

Charles Walker, of Holly Street, Lumberton, reported Monday that someone broke into his car at JCPenney on North Elm Street and stole $600 worth of items, including a Dell laptop, a laundry basket and clothes, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Glenda Mauney, of Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Austin Jackson, of Wheat Drive, St. Pauls; Refugia Gomez, of Garrett Drive, Fairmont; Barbara Bell, of Stanton Road, Maxton; Mary Lowery, of Elmore Drive, Maxton; Tonya Oxendine, of McLettan Drive, Maxton; and Lamont Hatcher, of N.C. 41 South, Lumberton.