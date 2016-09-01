Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Jenny Damon, of South Broadridge Road, Orrum, reported Tuesday that her $375 purse, containing medication, bank cards, check books and her ID, was stolen at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to a police report.

Clarence Haman, of Elba Street, Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone broke into his shed, causing $20 in damage to the lock, and stole a $150 weed-eater, according to a police report.

Kyle Farlow, of Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton, reported Wednesday that a $350 watch, a $300 gold chain with a Jesus charm and $10 in cash were stolen from his home during a break-in, according to a police report.

Gregg Rudnick reported Tuesday that a 2015 white Nissan Versa was stolen from Lumberton Honda on Wintergreen Drive, according to a police report.

Lynette Hunt, of Bryant Street, Lumberton, reported Tuesday that four rims valued at $800 and a $300 refrigerator were stolen from her home, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Belinda Locklear, of Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; and Elizabeth Benton, of Russ Road, Lumberton.