Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Orlando Morales, of Moores, Oklahoma, reported Wednesday that his gold necklace, valued at $1,000, was stolen from his room at Rodeway Inn on Capuano Road in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Felicia Skinner, of Clarkton, reported Wednesday that a $169 Samsung tablet, $27.88 tablet case and $140 in cash were stolen from her unlocked car at Shoe Show on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Shaina’ee Nalls, of Port St. Lucia, Florida, reported Thursday that her $500 handgun was stolen from her car at a residence on Parkview Drive in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Vandalism

John Bryan reported Thursday that someone broke into Tuscana Pizza on Fayetteville Road, causing $350 in damage to the front door glass, according to a police report.

Dierdre Sinclair, of Arnold Street, Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone broke into her house, causing $300 in damage to a window, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Justin Collins, of Ledford Road, Maxton; and Harry Morrison, of Gaddys Mill Road, Maxton.