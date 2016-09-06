Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Gary Rowe, of Riverwood Avenue, Lumberton, reported Monday that someone broke into his storage building and stole an edger valued at $246.75, a weed eater valued at $219.99 and a blower valued at $50, according to a police report.

Vickie Chavis, of North Cedar Street, Lumberton, reported Monday that someone broke into her car, causing $200 in damage to a window, and stole a $500 purse, a $100 wallet and a spare key, according to a police report.

Robert Carter, of Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton, reported Saturday that a $150 XBox, a $125 television and a $50 PlayStation were stolen from his home, according to a police report.

Tiffany Gardner, of Terrace Homestead, Florida, reported Sunday that her 2014 red Dodge Charger valued at $30,000 was stolen from a home on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, according to a police report.

John-Chris Johnson, of Durham, reported Monday that someone entered his unlocked vehicle at Hardees on West Fifth Street in Lumberton and stole a $125 purse, a $50 wallet, a $300 iPhone and bank and ID cards, according to a police report.

Vandalism

Hilton Gales, of North Pine Street, Lumberton, reported Monday that someone broke into his car at his residence, causing $200 in damage to a window, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Rowsey, of Shannon Road, Shannon; Mary Owens, of Valley Drive, Lumber Bridge; Belinda Locklear, of Harrill Road, Lumberton; James Locklear, of J.R. Road, Maxton; Shannon Maples, of Old Stage Road, St. Pauls; Steven Hayes, of Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Linda Fisher, of Barbey Road, Fairmont; Sandy Dunn, of Missouri Road, Maxton; Coby Hunt, of Singletary Church Road, Lumberton; and Shandora Locklear, of N.C. 211 West, Red Springs.