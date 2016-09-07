Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Rebecca Gurnee, of Frontier Drive, Parkton, reported Tuesday that a $450 pocketbook, $35 in cash, bank cards, IDs and medication were stolen from her car at the intersection of Seventh and Chestnut streets in Lumberton, according to a police report.

LeAndra Oxendine reported Tuesday that someone broke into Janey C. Hargrave Elementary School on Hargrave Street in Lumberton, causing $1,000 in damage to two cafeteria windows, and stole an unknown quantity of Rice Krispie treats, according to a police report.

Mecca Wynn, of West 18th Street, Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone broke into her house, assaulted her and stole $1,000 worth of clothing, $2,000 worth of jewelry and a $120 television, according to a police report.

Vandalism

John Cantey reported Tuesday that $1,950 in damage was done to the windows, walls and cabinets in a Laiken Rentals property on Meadow Road in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tonya Bird, of Serguro Drive, Lumberton; and Houston Wallace, of Charolette Road, Red Springs.