Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Joseph Beard, of Forest Park, Ga., reported Saturday that someone broke into a Winginton Corporation truck at Holiday Inn on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton and stole $2,400 worth of tools, according to a police report.

Mary Ann Masters reported Sunday that four 15-foot banners, valued at $900, were stolen from the Robeson County Arts Council on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Carlena Platt, of North Barker Street, Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone entered her unlocked car at her residence and stole a $1,200 Apple laptop and a $350 iPad, according to a police report.

Alonzo Bethea, of Carthage Road, Lumberton, reported Sunday that a $200 Vizio television was stolen from his home, according to a police report.

Vandalism

Dwayne Hunt reported Sunday that someone broke into a Benchmark Properties residence on Coleman Street in Lumberton and caused $3,550 in damage to the floor, fan, doors, windows, refrigerator and stove, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Judy Stanley, of Purvis Road, Rowland; Lindsay Lawson, of N.C. 72 East, Orrum; Judith Hunt, of N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Sharon Pearson, of Joshua Street, St. Pauls; Porshia Oxendine, of Silo Drive, Rowland; Dale Revels, of Cruze Road, Pembroke; Eve Brewer, of N.C. 72 West, Red Springs; Jimmy Martin, of Bee Gee Road, Lumberton; Ralph McGirt, of N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Adam Rozier, of N.C. 72 West, Red Springs; Ronald Grimsley, of Baltimore Church Road, Fairmont; Pamela Jacobs, of Waterfall Lane, Rowland; Carla Locklear, of N.C. 711, Lumberton; Vanessa Rodriguez, of Edgegrove Circle, St. Pauls; Kenneth Jones, of Alford Farms Road, Maxton; Charles Hunt, of Etta Drive, Pembroke; Juan Morales-Velasquez, of Regan Church Road, Lumberton; Allen Locklear, of Saturn Drive, Rowland; Wayne Locklear, of Norton Road, Lumberton; and image supply inc. on Dawn Drive, Lumberton.