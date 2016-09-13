Posted on by

Robeson County crime report


Thefts

Camille Villagomez, of Center Road, Bladenboro, reported Monday that someone broke into her car at Southeastern Orthopedics on West 27th Street in Lumberton, causing $600 in damage to the windows and door, and stole $190 in items, including bank cards, her ID, pants, a purse and cash, according to a police report.

Christy Beck reported that $94.46 worth of body wash was stolen from Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Fifth Street in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Vandalism

Blanchard Heglar reported Monday that someone broke into Motion Industries on Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, causing $1,100 in damage to the front door and a desk drawer, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Rogers, Allenton Road, Lumberton; Redell Collins, of Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; and Annette Locklear, of Crenshaw Road, Shannon.

