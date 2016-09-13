Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Camille Villagomez, of Center Road, Bladenboro, reported Monday that someone broke into her car at Southeastern Orthopedics on West 27th Street in Lumberton, causing $600 in damage to the windows and door, and stole $190 in items, including bank cards, her ID, pants, a purse and cash, according to a police report.

Christy Beck reported that $94.46 worth of body wash was stolen from Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Fifth Street in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Vandalism

Blanchard Heglar reported Monday that someone broke into Motion Industries on Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, causing $1,100 in damage to the front door and a desk drawer, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Rogers, Allenton Road, Lumberton; Redell Collins, of Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; and Annette Locklear, of Crenshaw Road, Shannon.