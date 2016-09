Thefts

Sharon Rogers, of Pineview Drive, Lumberton, reported Tuesday that $850 worth of items were stolen from her home, including a metal detector, a battery charger, a chain saw, a weed-eater and vehicle tags, according to a police report.

Takisha Jackson, of West 19th Street, Lumberton, reported Tuesday that a $146 purse, $99 wallet, $30 leather pouch, $4 in cash and bank cards, her ID and checks were stolen from her home, according to a police report.