Robeson County crime report

Theft

Janice Lee reported Wednesday that a white 2013 Ford Focus valued at $10,000 was stolen from Lee’s Auto Sales on Second Street in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tony Graham, of Spruce Street, Lumberton; Jacqueline Britt, of N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Kathy Britt, of Collins Drive, Lumberton; Melissa Connor, of N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Terry Sealey, of Wilton Drive, Lumberton; McCarter Electric, on N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Eric Jones, of U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; Eddie Powers, of Douglas Street, Lumberton; Betty Locklear, of Powers Lake Drive, St. Pauls; and Jasper Gilchrist, of Alamac Road, Lumberton.