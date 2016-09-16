Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Felica Patterson, of East Fifth Street, Lumberton, reported Wednesday that her $529.88 Ruger firearm was stolen from her home, according to a police report.

Patrick McCartney, of Townsend Street, Lumberton, reported Wednesday that someone broke into his house and stole two televisions valued at $450 each, $39 worth of ammo and a $150 watch, according to a police report.

Stephanie and Elijah Jacobs, of Dresden Avenue, Lumberton, reported Thursday that a television valued at $1,205.88 and a PlayStation system valued at $530 were stolen from their home, according to a police report.

Annie Leake, of Gowens Road, Bladenboro, reported Wednesday that a $60 pocketbook, $40 wallet, Social Security card and birth certificate were stolen from her car at The Corner Store on North Elm Street, according to a police report.

Brian Tripaldi reported Thursday that a $400 iPhonewas stolen from AT&T on Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, according to a police report.

Vandalism

Ella Stephens, of Pearl Street, Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone kicked in her front door, causing $200 in damage, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Linda Chacon, of Conaster Drive, Parkton; Charles Davis, of Conaster Drive, Parkton; Michael Duncan, of Rice Road, Lumberton; and Preston Bartley, of Rice Road, Lumberton.