Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Carolyn Stone, of Singletary Church Road, Lumberton, reported Sunday that her $10 wallet, $450 in cash, ID and bank card were stolen at Dollar General on Elizabethtown Road, according to a police report.

Jenaro Torres, of Franklin Avenue, Lumberton, reported Sunday that two radios, valued at $400, were stolen from cars at his house, according to a police report.

Jonathan Butler and Verneeta Rhoads, of State Street, Lumberton, reported Sunday that $110 worth of medication was stolen from their home, according to a police report.

Everett Chavis, of C Avenue, Lumberton, reported Saturday that $100 worth of medication was stolen from his house, according to a police report.

Avery Brewer, of Rennert Road, Shannon, reported Saturday that his $450 Stihl weed eater was stolen from him on Grand Oak Boulevard in Lumberton, according to a police report.

James Mani, of North Elm Street, Lumberton, reported Saturday that $300 in cash was stolen from his home, according to a police report.

William McPhatter, of N.C. 72 East, Lumberton, reported Saturday that his 2014 burgundy Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $40,000, and $300 Ruger handgun were stolen at Walmart on Fayetteville Road, according to a police report.

Marlin Gipson, of East 11th Street, Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone broke into his truck at his home, causing $600 in damage to the windows; cut his tires, causing $400 in damage; and stole a $40 car jack, according to a police report.

Canchetta Thompson and Daniellea McBayne, of Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone broke into their home, causing $250 in damage to the door, and stole $2,400 worth of items, including three televisions and a Wii controller, according to a police report.

William Jones reported Friday that a $150 speaker and a $200 radio were stolen from a car belonging to JaQuay McCallum, of Deerstand Drive, Lumberton, at Town and Country Radiator on East Fifth Street, according to a police report.

Tyemeshia Richardson, of Parmale Drive, Lumberton, reported Friday that her $788 iPhone was stolen at Sam’s Club on Dawn Drive, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joshua Bowen, of Wesley Road, Rowland; Robert Bartruff, of Shaw Mill Road, St. Pauls; Loretta Jones, of McArthur Road, Maxton; Dwayne Allen, of Waynes Road, Lumberton; Marcot Fischer, of Turf Drive, Parkton; Angie Jackson, of Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Matthew Ivey, of N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; Brandy Trivette, of Jades Road, Parkton; Theodore Harrington, of U.S. 501, Maxton; James McLean, of Camala Drive, Lumberton; James Hunt, of Corey Road, Maxton; James Locklear, of Philadelphus Road, Pembroke; C.M. Lindsey & Son, on Kenric Road, Lumberton; and Stacy Clark, of Whistling Rufus Road, Pembroke.