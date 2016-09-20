Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Robert Mishue, of Dresden Avenue, Lumberton, reported Monday that his boat, valued at $600, and trailer, valued at $1,600, were stolen from his residence, according to a police report.

Vandalism

Gail Smythe, of Furman Drive, Lumberton, reported Monday that someone cut her vehicle tires and tore off the wiper blades, causing $200 in damage, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Reggie Revels, of North Fayetteville Street, Parkton; Paul Jimenez, of Doral Drive, St. Pauls; and Marcis Stewart, of Smith Mill Road, Lumberton.