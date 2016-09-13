Sexual-assault prevention program at UNCP

PEMBROKE — Students at The University of North Carolina-Pembroke on Wednesday will have the opportunity to participate in “Sex Signals,” an award-winning sexual assault prevention program presented by Catharsis Productions.

Sponsored by UNCP’S Office of Housing and Residence Life, the semi-improvisational performance is open to the public.

“Sex Signals” uses “an unorthodox, humor-facilitated approach to examining our culture, sex and the core issue of bystander intervention,” a statement from the productions company says. The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Givens Performance Arts Center.

Now in its 17th school year, “Sex Signals” has been performed more than 3,500 times at colleges and universities.